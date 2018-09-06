The male suspected of sexually assaulting the woman, according to police.

A good Samaritan fought off an attacker who started to sexually assault a woman after dragging her down an alley in Brooklyn, police said.

The 27-year-old woman was walking near 90th Street and Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 25 when a male she didn’t know dragged her into an alleyway, threw her to the ground and removed her clothing, the NYPD said.

As the man started to sexually assault her, a good Samaritan jumped in and fought him off, police said. The good Samaritan tried to chase after the man when he fled the scene, but he got away.

A woman who lives nearby said she witnessed the fight between the man and the good Samaritan.

“I just saw two guys in the road fighting,” she told News 4 New York. “It was scary to hear that at night, somebody yelling, ‘Help, help,’ and then the police show up.”

Police are now searching for a male with a goatee who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and white sneakers and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.