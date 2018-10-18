'Golf Cart Gail' Called Cops on Black Dad at Soccer Game in Florida

A white woman who called police on a black father while he was attending his son's soccer game in north Florida is being called out on social media as just one of many recent incidents of a white person being called out for calling 911 on a black person doing nothing wrong.

The woman, who was caught on camera at a game in St. John's County over the weekend, is being dubbed "Golfcart Gail" after footage and photos of the incident were posted on Facebook.

Ginger Williams, who was watching the game, posted photos with the heading "Soccer While Black," NBC News reported. Williams said the father had been telling his son to listen to the referee when the woman told him "harassment won't be tolerated."

Williams said the father started to leave to defuse the situation but "Golfcart Gail just would not let this go" and still called the police saying "she no longer felt safe with his threatening behavior."

A video shot by Williams showed two St. Johns County deputies arrive at the game. The father explained to one of them that he did nothing wrong. "I was talking to my son, no one else ... Listen I play by the rules. I know how sports are," the father said.

The deputies spoke with the father but he wasn't detained. A spokesman for the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department said deputies "found that there was no crime whatsoever."

The woman who called police is a field marshal, the sheriff's office spokesman said.

The incident is one of many in recent weeks in which white people have been recorded and shamed on social media for calling police on black people who are doing nothing wrong.