Happening Today: Shutdown, Kevin Spacey, Golden Globes

What to Know President Trump stood by his demands for funding for a border wall as another round of shutdown talks failed to break an impasse

Kevin Spacey is heading to court after a former Boston news anchor accused the actor of sexually assaulting her then-18-year-old son in 2016

In a Golden Globes chock full of upsets, the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" took best picture, drama over 'A Star is Born'

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

No Break in Shutdown Talks as Trump Stands by Border Demands

President Trump stood by his demands for funding for a border wall as another round of shutdown talks failed to break an impasse, while newly empowered House Democrats planned to step up the pressure on Trump and Republican lawmakers by passing legislation this week to reopen parts of the government. Trump, who spent part of the day at Camp David for staff meetings, showed no signs of budging on his demand more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. White House officials affirmed that request in a letter to Capitol Hill after a meeting with senior congressional aides led by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House complex yielded little progress. The letter from Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought also formalized Trump's declaration that the wall would be built from steel, rather than concrete, asking for funding for a "steel barrier on the Southwest border."

Democrats Plan More Pressure on Trump to Reopen Government

With no weekend breakthrough to end a prolonged partial government shutdown, President Trump is standing firm in his border wall funding demands and newly empowered House Democrats are planning to step up pressure on Trump and Republican lawmakers to reopen the government. Trump showed no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, though on Sunday he did offer to build it with steel rather than concrete, a concession Democrats panned. With the shutdown lurching into a third week, many Republicans watched nervously from the sidelines as hundreds of thousands of federal workers went without pay and government disruptions hit the lives of ordinary Americans. White House officials affirmed Trump's funding request in a letter to Capitol Hill after a meeting Sunday with senior congressional aides led by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House complex yielded little progress. The letter from Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought sought funding for a "steel barrier on the Southwest border."

Kevin Spacey Plans Not-Guilty Plea in Sexual Assault Case

Kevin Spacey is heading to court after a former Boston news anchor accused the actor of sexually assaulting her then-18-year-old son in July of 2016. The 59-year-old actor will face charges of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court, more than a year after former WCVB-TV anchor, Heather Unruh, accused Spacey of groping her son at a Nantucket restaurant. He said he would plead not guilty. Unruh accused the "House of Cards" actor of assaulting her son at the Club Car Restaurant. State police documents say Unruh’s son claims he was groped by Spacey after he allegedly bought the teen several drinks at the restaurant. When Unruh’s son was drunk, Spacey allegedly stuck his hand inside the teenager’s pants and grabbed his genitals, according to documents. "I want to make it clear - this was a criminal act," Unruh said when she first publicly accused Spacey in November of 2017. "It harmed him, and it cannot be undone." Spacey’s arraignment comes after his attorney tried to have him excused from the proceedings, a motion that was denied by a Massachusetts judge.

Glenn Close Upsets Lady Gaga at Golden Globes, 'Bohemian' Wins

In a Golden Globes chock full of upsets, the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" took best picture, drama, over Bradley Cooper's heavily favored "A Star is Born" and Glenn Close bested Lady Gaga for best actress. Few winners were seen as more certain than Lady Gaga as best actress in a drama at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. But the veteran actress Close pulled off the shocker for her performance in "The Wife," as the spouse of a Nobel Prize-winning author. Close said she was thinking of her mother, "who really sublimated herself to my father for her whole life." "We have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams," said Close, drawing a standing ovation. "We have to say I can do that and I should be allowed to do that." Minutes later, the surprise was even greater when "Bohemian Rhapsody" won the night's top award, shortly after Rami Malek won best actor for his prosthetic teeth-aided performance as Mercury.