Goats Take Subway Tracks (to Work?) in Brooklyn

What to Know The MTA says two goats were spotted roaming on the above-ground N tracks near Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn Monday

It's not clear how they got there or where they came from; the MTA had to reroute southbound N trains so cops could safely corral them

It's the third recent incident in a nationwide goat-on-the-lam trend following the 100+ goats on the loose in Idaho and an escape in NJ

Goats have to commute, too.

Two goats were spotted roaming on the above-ground N tracks near Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn Monday, and after about an hour, the MTA said it had to reroute trains on the line so cops could safely catch them.

The MTA says it called NYPD and Animal Control about the goats, who were on the tracks between the Fort Hamilton and New Utrecht stations, before 11 a.m. By 12:30 p.m., the goats were still on the tracks. They were surrounded.

Transit officials tweeted a picture of the black and white goats, captioning it, "Two very baaaaaad boys." N trains were running on the D line in both directions from 36 Street to Coney Island as crews worked to corral them.



They were tranquilized a short time later and have been taken to an animal shelter. It's not clear how the goats got on the tracks, nor where they came from, but it is the third recent incident in a nationwide goat-on-the-lam trend.

First, more than 100 goats ran amok in an Idaho neighborhood, eating everything in sight.



Less than two weeks ago, 75 goats (and sheep) escaped a New Jersey livestock auction and went wandering around Hackettstown. In that case, it appeared someone may have left a gate unsecured.

