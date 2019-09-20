Thousands of people took to New York City streets Friday to help fight climate change on Friday. Activists of all ages are calling for immediate action from the world's governments to halt global warming, reduce fossil fuel consumption and avert environmental catastrophe.

The flood of people marching in New York City, holding signs as they chanted, mirrored similar rallies across the globe. Friday's event organizers said that more than 800 events were planned across the country for the "global climate strike," while in Germany over 400 rallies have been registered.