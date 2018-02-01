 'Girls' Star Jemima Kirke Lists Brooklyn Brownstone for $4.5 Million - NBC New York
OLY-NY

'Girls' Star Jemima Kirke Lists Brooklyn Brownstone for $4.5 Million

10 PHOTOS

3 hours ago

Actress Jemima Kirke, who played Jessa Johansson on the HBO series "Girls," has listed her Brooklyn townhouse for $4.495 million, reports say. Kirke reportedly bought the Carroll Gardens brownstone for $2 million four years ago when she parted with her Lower East Side apartment after having kids, WWD reported. Kirke's character on "Girls" lived over in Greenpoint on the show, but it's unclear where the actress is searching now. Brown Harris Stevens listed her completely renovated, 100-year-old brownstone for $4.495 million. Take a look inside.
More Photo Galleries
Who Are Some of the Biggest Celebrity Eagles Fans?
In Photos: 'Black Panther' Stars Attend World Premiere
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us