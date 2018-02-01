'Girls' Star Jemima Kirke Lists Brooklyn Brownstone for $4.5 Million
Actress Jemima Kirke, who played Jessa Johansson on the HBO series "Girls," has listed her Brooklyn townhouse for $4.495 million, reports say. Kirke reportedly bought the Carroll Gardens brownstone for $2 million four years ago when she parted with her Lower East Side apartment after having kids, WWD reported. Kirke's character on "Girls" lived over in Greenpoint on the show, but it's unclear where the actress is searching now. Brown Harris Stevens listed her completely renovated, 100-year-old brownstone for $4.495 million. Take a look inside.