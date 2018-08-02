A 12-year-old girl visiting the U.S. from China was abducted Thursday from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Police gave an update on what they know so far and how the public can help.

She's believed to be in a white Infiniti SUV with New York plates with a woman and man.

The FBI is involved in the search. Virginia police say the child is in extreme danger.

A 12-year-old girl visiting the United States from China was abducted by a woman at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday morning, and the two were seen entering a car with New York license plates, officials say.

The girl, JinJing Ma, is believed to be in "extreme danger," Virginia State Police said in a statement announcing an Amber alert in their search for her. The FBI is involved in the investigation, and state police said they are contacting the Chinese embassy.

The Amber alert has not yet extended to New York, however.

Ma was last seen at the airport at 8:15 a.m. She was traveling with a group of students touring U.S. schools, and at some point, the girl said she was going to use the bathroom.

JinJing Ma, 12 (right), is believed to have been abducted by a 40-year-old Asian woman wearing a black dress (left)

Photo credit: Virginia State Police

It wasn't until the group was going to check in at security that another student in the group told chaperones that she was missing, according to police.

It appears the girl met with a middle-aged woman, who also was visiting from China, police said. The girl and the woman both changed clothes, walked to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of the view of security cameras.

They are believed to be riding in a white Infiniti SUV with New York plates that a man is driving. Authorities are trying to identify the exact plate number with video enhancement.

"We don't know the exact circumstances as to why the child left with this female," David Huckler, chief of police for Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, said at a news conference. "The child appears to have left without any force, she entered the vehicle without any force. We're still very concerned because we don't know the reason why this child left with the female."

A witness told police he may have seen the woman meet up with Ma in New York and give her food. It wasn't immediately clear if Ma and the woman were traveling in the same tour group.



Ma stands 4-foot-11 and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and a black jacket.

The woman, whose name police did not release, stands 5 feet tall and was wearing a black dress.

Anyone with information on either person should call 703-417-2400 or 800-822-4453 immediately.