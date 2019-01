A boy was stabbed by another student during lunch hour at their Bronx school Wednesday, police say.

Police said a 13-year-old girl stabbed the 14-year-old boy in the right shoulder at Hostos-Lincoln Academy of Science at 600 St. Ann's Ave. just before noon Wednesday.

It's not clear what sparked the violent confrontation. The boy was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The girl was taken into police custody. She is not being identified due to her age.