What to Know A 15-year-old girl slashed a 22-year-old neighbor with whom she had been arguing for the last few days Tuesday outside her high school

Law enforcement sources say Tuesday was the first time the feud, the nature of which wasn't clear, turned physical

The 22-year-old woman is expected to be OK; sources say she could end up facing charges. There was no info on possible charges for the teen

A 15-year-old girl who had been arguing with a 22-year-old for days in a Brooklyn neighborhood feud slashed the older woman outside her high school Tuesday, then went inside for class, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

Details on the spat that prompted the slashing weren't immediately clear, but the sources say the two had been fighting for the last few days. Tuesday's confrontation marked the first time the feud turned physical, sources said.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK; the nature of the weapon wasn't immediately clear.

Detectives are still developing the case, but sources say the 22-year-old victim could find herself under arrest at some point. There was no information on possible charges against the 15-year-old girl.

