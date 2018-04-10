Girls Scouts who live in homeless shelters in New York City are selling cookies for the first time to raise money for their troop, according to a published report.

Troop 6000 was created in 2016 by Girl Scouts of Greater New York, Mayor de Blasio and the city Department of Homeless Services, according to am New York. The troop's goal is to be able to reach 500 girls at 15 different shelters across NYC.

The troop set up in front of the Kellogg’s store at Union Square, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day until Friday. Their goal is to sell 6,000 boxes cookies, according to the newspaper.

Since living in shelters posed the added logistical issue of being able to deliver the cookies. Their stand in front of Kellogg with be able to remedy that, eliminating the need for delivery altogether.

In addition to the cookie sale, the girls helped create six new cereal recipes using the Girl Scout cookie flavors. Those items will be available on the Kellogg menu all week, with the proceeds going to the troop.

