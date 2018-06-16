Girl Rescued After Falling Onto Train Tracks in Brooklyn, Police Say - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Girl Rescued After Falling Onto Train Tracks in Brooklyn, Police Say

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Girl Rescued After Falling Onto Train Tracks in Brooklyn, Police Say
    Valeria Gonzalez
    A girl was rescued after she fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

    What to Know

    • A girl was rescued after she fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, the NYPD said

    • The girl fell onto the road bed between the train and the platform at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center around 3:30 p.m.

    • She was not struck by the train

    A girl was rescued after she fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

    The girl fell onto the road bed between the train and the platform at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center after she stepped off the train and tried to get back on around 3:30 p.m., police said. 

    She was not struck by the train, the NYPD said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Police didn’t immediately provide information about the girl’s age or her condition after the fall.

    The MTA didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us