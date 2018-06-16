A girl was rescued after she fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The girl fell onto the road bed between the train and the platform at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center after she stepped off the train and tried to get back on around 3:30 p.m., police said.

She was not struck by the train, the NYPD said.

Police didn’t immediately provide information about the girl’s age or her condition after the fall.

The MTA didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.