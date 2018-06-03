The mother of 6-year-old Brinley Williams said her daughter finally raised enough after months of planning to give back to St. Francis Children’s Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Kristen Williams, of Hugo, Oklahoma, told NBC News that her daughter, who has dealt with kidney issues since she was born, had to spend a number of days in the hospital in July of 2017, raised money to buy 15 American Girl dolls. After getting her own doll, she realized what a kind gesture it was and decided to give back. First, she raised about $400 through a lemonade stand. She then worked at a restaurant owned by a family friend. After community members learned what the girl was doing, she ended up raising another $1,500 in tips, earning enough to buy the dolls. The hospital is planning on Brinley to hand deliver the dolls later in the month.