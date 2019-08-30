Chopper 4 over the scene showed the area cordoned off by police tape early Friday. Large bricks or stones were scattered on the ground. It wasn't clear how much the fence weighed, but police described it as heavy. (Published 17 minutes ago)

What to Know A 5-year-old girl was killed by a decorative fence that fell on her when she pulled it in Brooklyn Thursday, police say

The child was walking with her mother on Harman Street in Bushwick when they came upon the fence; parts fell on her, knocking her to ground

She had head trauma and was pronounced dead at a hospital; she's been identified as Alysson Pinto-Chaumana

A 5-year-old girl was killed as she walked by a decorative fence in Brooklyn Thursday, a freak accident that happened right in front of her mother, authorities say.

The girl, identified as Alysson Pinto-Chaumana, was walking with her mom along Harman Street in Bushwick shortly before 11 a.m. when they came upon the fence. She pulled on it -- and continued to do so -- and parts of the fence came undone and hit her, knocking her to the ground. The child suffered heard trauma.

The girl's mother flagged down a passing ambulance and Pinto-Chaumana was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed the area cordoned off by police tape early Friday. Large bricks or stones were scattered on the ground. It wasn't clear how much the fence weighed, but police described it as heavy.

The investigation is ongoing.