88-Year-Old Driver Strikes, Kills 17-Year-Old Girl in NYC Crosswalk: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

88-Year-Old Driver Strikes, Kills 17-Year-Old Girl in NYC Crosswalk: Police

Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to the windshield of the vehicle

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    88-Year-Old Driver Strikes, Kills 17-Year-Old Girl in NYC Crosswalk: Police

    An 88-year-old woman behind the wheel of a sedan struck and killed a 17-year-old girl in a Queens crosswalk Monday, authorities say.

    (Published 48 minutes ago)

    An 88-year-old woman behind the wheel of a sedan struck and killed a 17-year-old girl in a Queens crosswalk Monday, authorities say. 

    The elderly woman was driving southbound on Utopia Parkway near 16th Avenue in Whitestone when she hit the girl around 10:30 a.m., according to police. Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to the windshield of the vehicle. 

    The teenager, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

    Police say no criminality is suspected at this time. Their investigation is ongoing. 

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling, According to the U.S. Department of State

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us