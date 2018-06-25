An 88-year-old woman behind the wheel of a sedan struck and killed a 17-year-old girl in a Queens crosswalk Monday, authorities say.

The elderly woman was driving southbound on Utopia Parkway near 16th Avenue in Whitestone when she hit the girl around 10:30 a.m., according to police. Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to the windshield of the vehicle.

The teenager, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say no criminality is suspected at this time. Their investigation is ongoing.