What to Know A 17-year-old girl told New Jersey cops she was abducted by a random man who apparently drugged her after leaving a friend's house Thursday

The girl said the man approached her from behind and put something over her mouth that made her pass out; she may have been in a car

The girl next remembered walking in the area of Hackettstown Middle School; she is now home and safe, police say

A 17-year-old girl told New Jersey cops she was abducted by a random man after leaving a friend's house Thursday, and that she doesn't remember much because he forced something over her mouth that made her pass out.

Police in Hackettstown say the girl said she had gone to Dunkin Donuts with some friends after their day at Hackettstown High School. They left Dunkin together and the victim walked her friend home before continuing on her way alone. As she was walking down Willow Grove Street, she told cops a strange man approached her from behind and put something over her mouth. She told cops she may have been inside a vehicle during the ordeal at some point.

The girl next remembered walking in the area of Hackettstown Middle School. She is now home and safe, cops say.

Anyone who may have seen the girl walking around Hackettstown between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday is asked to call police. She is about 5 feet tall and was wearing a pink sweatshirt with a butterly and jeans.

The local school district said it would begin adding additional security staff districtwide on Monday.

"The district, as always, encourages parents, community member's and staff to remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our students and school community,” schools superintendent David Mango said in a statement.