A little girl is fighting for her life after she somehow tumbled out of a window in New Jersey.

The 4-year-old girl is in critical condition early Friday after she fell out of a fourth-floor window on Branford Place in Newark around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

The girl, who has not been identified, was playing in an upstairs area when she plunged to the ground, authorities said. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

It wasn't immediately clear how she fell, but the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier Thursday, in New York City, an 11-year-old girl plunged to her death after falling from her East Harlem high-rise.