An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after plunging from either a window or the roof of a building in East Harlem, police say.

The girl fell at 2365 First Avenue Thursday evening, according to police.

It's not clear how she fell. Chopper 4 over the scene showed emergency responders wheeling someone on a stretcher from a courtyard of a building. Police officers were also seen canvassing the roof.

The girl has been taken to Harlem Hospital.