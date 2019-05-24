16-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Floor of Brooklyn Home

What to Know A 16-year-old girl was found dead on the floor of a multi-family home in Brooklyn Thursday, authorities say

Skylar Darragh was unresponsive when cops responding to a 911 call got to the Greenpoint home around 3:15 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene; the investigation is ongoing

A 16-year-old girl was found dead on the floor of a multi-family home in Brooklyn Thursday, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call around 3:15 p.m. found Skylar Darragh unresponsive in the home on Leonard Street in Greenpoint. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say whether there were any signs of trauma to her body. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how Darragh died.