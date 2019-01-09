Video Shows Duo Attack, Punch Young Girl in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Video Shows Duo Attack, Punch Young Girl in Brooklyn

The 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, police said

Published 6 minutes ago

    Video Shows Duo Attack, Punch Young Girl in Brooklyn

    Newly surfaced video shows a pair of males attacking and beating a young girl in Brooklyn. (Published 7 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • An 11-year-old girl was attacked and punched last month on a Brooklyn street, police say

    • Video shows the two males police want to find in connection with the onslaught in the area of Nostrand Avenue and Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay

    • The girl was hit with a backpack, had a bottle chucked at her and then punched in the head; she suffered minor injuries, cops said

    Newly surfaced video shows a pair of males attacking and beating a young girl in Brooklyn, police say.

    Cops claim the onslaught happened back on Dec. 18 around 8 p.m. in the area of Nostrand Avenue and Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay. Police said the duo threw a backpack at the 11-year-old girl, sprayed water in her face and threw a plastic bottle at her before punching in the head several times.

    Video, which appears to have been recorded on the social media platform Snapchat, shows the pair of suspects attacking the girl on the street at night.

    Officials say the two suspects then fled the area, last seen wearing sweaters. The girl suffered minor injuries.

    No arrests have been made and authorities are investigating. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

