Girl, 5, Seriously Injured in Crash on Long Island; Driver Charged With DWI: Police
Girl, 5, Seriously Injured in Crash on Long Island; Driver Charged With DWI: Police

The crash happened in Central Islip around 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    A woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl on Long Island, police said.

    Sandra Stewart, 57, of East Patchogue, was driving a Toyota Camry east on Motor Parkway in Central Islip around 9 p.m. on Saturday when she turned left onto Joshua’s Path and crashed into a Honda SUV head-on, Suffolk County police said.

    The SUV was traveling west on Motor Parkway, according to police.

    A 5-year-old girl in the backseat of the SUV was seriously injured in the crash, police said. The SUV driver and four other passengers weren’t injured, according to police.

    Stewart was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

    Her attorney information wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

