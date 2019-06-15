What to Know A 5-year-old girl died after she was found unconscious inside her Brooklyn home, the NYPD said

The girl was found unconscious and unresponsive inside her home in Brownsville around 10 a.m. on Saturday, police said

Police said there didn't appear to be any criminality involved in her death

A 5-year-old girl died after she was found unconscious inside her Brooklyn home, the NYPD said.

Amayalee Patione was found unconscious and unresponsive inside her home in Brownsville around 10 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said there didn't appear to be any criminality involved in her death.

The Medical Examiner will determine how the girl died. An investigation is ongoing.