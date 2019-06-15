5-Year-Old Girl Found Unconscious in Brooklyn Home Dies: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

5-Year-Old Girl Found Unconscious in Brooklyn Home Dies: Police

Police said there didn't appear to be any criminality involved in the girl's death

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5-Year-Old Girl Found Unconscious in Brooklyn Home Dies: Police

    What to Know

    • A 5-year-old girl died after she was found unconscious inside her Brooklyn home, the NYPD said

    • The girl was found unconscious and unresponsive inside her home in Brownsville around 10 a.m. on Saturday, police said

    • Police said there didn't appear to be any criminality involved in her death

    A 5-year-old girl died after she was found unconscious inside her Brooklyn home, the NYPD said. 

    Amayalee Patione was found unconscious and unresponsive inside her home in Brownsville around 10 a.m. on Saturday, police said. 

    She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. 

    Police said there didn't appear to be any criminality involved in her death. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

    The Medical Examiner will determine how the girl died. An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us