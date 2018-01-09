A former NYPD officer who spent some time in prison on charges that he fantasized about kidnapping and eating young women before his conviction was overturned has written a telling horror novel, according to a report.
The Daily News reports Gilberto Valle, whose case had earned him tabloid infamy as the "cannibal cop," released a book called “A Gathering of Evil,” which went on sale last week.
The Daily News reports the book is very graphic and isn't written to be read by everybody.
“It’s a sexual fetish,” Valle told the Daily News.
Valle, who has since been off the NYPD force, has been working for a friend’s construction company. He told the Daily News that he hopes the new book will help him “find a way to make a living.”