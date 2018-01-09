GIlberto Valle, center, acquitted in a conspiracy to kidnap, kill and eat women, makes a statement to the media as he leaves Manhattan federal court in New York in 2014.

A former NYPD officer who spent some time in prison on charges that he fantasized about kidnapping and eating young women before his conviction was overturned has written a telling horror novel, according to a report.

The Daily News reports Gilberto Valle, whose case had earned him tabloid infamy as the "cannibal cop," released a book called “A Gathering of Evil,” which went on sale last week.

Conviction in "Cannibal Cop" Case Overturned

A former NYPD officer was released from jail Tuesday after a federal judge overturned his 2013 conviction for a gruesome plot to kidnap women, cook them and dine on their "girl meat." Roseanne Colletti reports. (Published Wednesday, July 2, 2014)

The Daily News reports the book is very graphic and isn't written to be read by everybody.

“It’s a sexual fetish,” Valle told the Daily News.

Valle, who has since been off the NYPD force, has been working for a friend’s construction company. He told the Daily News that he hopes the new book will help him “find a way to make a living.”

