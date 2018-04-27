ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Saquon Barkley of Penn State poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #2 overall by the New York Giants during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Giants' number one draft pick barely has his foot in the door but he's already breaking records.

Saquon Barkley, the Penn State running back selected second overall in Thursday's NFL draft, sold more jerseys than any other first-round pick on NFL Draft night, according to a report by ESPN.

ESPN cites Fanatics, the company that runs the official NFL online shop, and while the private company hasn't released official numbers, they've reported that Barkley sold more jerseys on draft night than any other player in its history.

The previous best seller was 2014 Cleveland Browns pick Johnny Manziel.

While it's unclear if Barkley's lead will hold up until the draft is over on Sunday, his new teammate Odell Beckham Jr. is already predicting big things for him.

The next best-selling jersey after Barkley was first overall pick Baker Mayfield, followed by the New York Jet's number three overall pick Sam Darnold.

The jerseys ordered on Thursday night will officially be processed when the players pick their numbers.

