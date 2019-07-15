What to Know Giants cornerback Kamrin Moore has been suspended pending an investigation into his arrest in an alleged domestic violence case

A criminal complaint alleges he stepped on his girlfriend's neck during a brawl outside his house with another woman; then he punched her

Big Blue claimed the 22-year-old off waivers in September after the Saints dropped him; he failed to record a stat in two games last season

Giants cornerback Kamrin Moore has been suspended "pending further investigation" following his arrest in an alleged domestic violence case in New Jersey last week, the team tweeted Monday.

The Giants offered no additional details on the circumstances of the 22-year-old's arrest. According to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4, the victim had been dating Moore since they met in January. She was near his home in Linden Thursday and texted him to say she was in the area. When he didn't respond, she went to his house -- and another woman confronted her when she pulled up, the complaint says.

The two women started fighting and Moore allegedly ran toward them. He watched them brawl for a bit and at one point, the victim fell to the ground, the complaint says. Moore then allegedly put his foot on her neck and applied pressure. The victim eventually got up and yelled at him, at which point he punched her in the head and she blacked out. A friend took her to the hospital, where she was treated for "bruising, swelling and abrasions," the complaint says.

Moore was charged with third-degree aggravated assault; information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

Big Blue claimed Moore off waivers in September after he was dropped by the New Orleans Saints, which had selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Moore played in two games for the Giants last season, failing to log a stat.

He played college ball for Boston College, where he was a starting corner for three years.