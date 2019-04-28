In this March 4, 2019, file photo, Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The Giants' sixth-round draft pick, Corey Ballentine, was hurt in an off-campus shooting in Kansas just hours after he was named to the team, the university president said.

Ballentine's friend, Dwane Simmons, was killed in the shooting, said Washburn University President Jerry Farley. Simmons, a junior, was also on the football team.

Ballentine was expected to make a full recovery, Farley said.

"This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career," he said in a statement.

The Giants tweeted that they were aware of the "tragic situation" and had spoken to Ballentine in the hospital.

Ballentine, a cornerback and return man, is a senior at the school in Topeka, Kansas. After he was picked in the draft, he tweeted his thanks to the Giants:

"It’s all a crazy dream until you do it. I can’t even explain the emotions I have right now. S/o the people that told me to pick a more realistic career. This is as real as it gets. Thank you to the Giants organization for believing in me. It’s only up from here. #GiantsPride," he wrote.