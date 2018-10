The biggest pumpkin in the world is coming to New York City, and if you love fall you don’t want to miss it. Weighing in at a whopping 2,528 pounds, the largest pumpkin in the world, and largest ever grown in North America, is coming to the New York Botanical Gardens all the way from New Hampshire. The monster pumpkin is courtesy of grower Steve Geddes, and will appear at the gardens through October 20 through October 31.