March Storms Uncover Hidden 'Ghost Tracks' on Jersey Shore

Even though the recent nor’easters have brought power outages, hefty winds and heavy snow, they have also uncovered a lost history in New Jersey.
The shifting tides have uncovered a section of Cape May's mysterious "ghost tracks." The latest section to become visible, on Higbee Beach, is capturing the attention of many locals.
According to NJ.com, the rail line was used throughout the early-and mid-1900s. When the tracks were no longer being used, the tides buried them in sand.
The tracks, as of now, are only visible during low tide.