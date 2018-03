March Storms Uncover Hidden 'Ghost Tracks' on Jersey Shore

Even though the recent nor’easters have brought power outages, hefty winds and heavy snow, they have also uncovered a lost history in New Jersey. The shifting tides have uncovered a section of Cape May's mysterious "ghost tracks." The latest section to become visible, on Higbee Beach, is capturing the attention of many locals. According to NJ.com , the rail line was used throughout the early-and mid-1900s. When the tracks were no longer being used, the tides buried them in sand. The tracks, as of now, are only visible during low tide.