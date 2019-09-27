A duo is charged in one violent crime and now they are being eyed in another. Michael George reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 4, 2019)

A 22-year-old South Carolina woman charged in connection with the armed robbery that resulted in the dealth of a Speedway Gas Station clerk in New Jersey late last year has pleaded guilty for her role as a getaway driver in the fatal incident.

Olya Quinnam pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree robbery and will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Quinnam is scheduled to be sentenced in New Brunswick on Nov. 18.

The guilty plea stems from charges Quinnam and Marcus Wright face following an investigation into the Dec. 20, 2018 robbery and fatal shooting of John Bertram, 38, of the Fords Section of Woodbridge Township.

According to prosecutors, an investigation revealed that while Quinnam waited outside, Wright entered the store in Edison and held up the clerk with a handgun. The victim handed the cash register drawer containing money to Wright; after which Wright fired his weapon, killing him.

Wright, 23, of Beaufort, South Carolina, who is charged with first degree murder, first degree armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, is currently being held in South Carolina awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Attorney information for Wright was not immediately known.