Get your boots, jackets and umbrellas: Rain and potentially dangerous winds are expected in the tri-state this weekend, Storm Team 4 says.
The first showers were expected after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to meteorologist Raphael Miranda. The heaviest rain is expected overnight, with steady rain after midnight.
Smaller showers are also possible Saturday morning.
But Storm Team 4 warns to watch out for the wind, which could gust up to 50 mph.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Suffolk County from 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday.
It warns of sustained winds of 15 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. That could blow down limbs, trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.
Published 3 hours ago