Get your boots, jackets and umbrellas: Rain and potentially dangerous winds are expected in the tri-state this weekend, Storm Team 4 says.

The first showers were expected after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to meteorologist Raphael Miranda. The heaviest rain is expected overnight, with steady rain after midnight.

Smaller showers are also possible Saturday morning.

But Storm Team 4 warns to watch out for the wind, which could gust up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Suffolk County from 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday.

It warns of sustained winds of 15 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. That could blow down limbs, trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.