Get Ready for a Freezing Cold Thanksgiving

The turkey isn't the only thing that will need to thaw out on Thanksgiving.

Forecasters are expecting temps in the high 20s on Thursday with a wind chill making it feel like the teens.

The holiday could set record low temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

On the bright side, there should be clear skies and sunshine for the big travel day.

Storm Team 4 is predicting a couple chances for more flakes before the deep freeze.

A small, weak system moving into the tri-state could bring light rain to the city and suburbs early Monday. Some snow is possible in the Catskills.

More rain is possible on Tuesday morning, with some snow possible far north and west of the city. The best chance for snow is at elevations above 1,000 feet and in an area along and north of Interstate 84 in New York and Connecticut, Storm Team 4 says.