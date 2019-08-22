The George Washington Bridge was shut down in both directions Thursday night after a suspicious package was found, authorities said.

Port Authority says the package was found around 9:45 p.m., and police shut down both the upper and lower sections of the bridge shortly after. There was word of a suspicious package found on the upper deck near Fort Lee.

According to one social media user, Port Authority police walked through lanes of cars to tell them to prepare for a long wait. Just before 10:45 p.m., cops re-opened the lower level of the bridge to traffic, but the upper level remained shut down.

Traffic was completely halted all around the bridge, with gridlocked cars not allowed to move as crews investigated. The West Side Highway, Cross Bronx Expressway, Major Deegan Expressway, Harlem River Drive and more roads all around the bridge all showed massive backups heading into the area around the bridge.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.