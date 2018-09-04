What to Know Police say a short man in a ponytail raped a woman on the George Washington Bridge in August, and tried to rape another back in February

Both women were in their 20s, and were walking to Manhattan late at night; they were treated at local hospitals

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers

Police are searching for a ponytailed man who allegedly raped one woman on the George Washington Bridge, and tried to rape another.

The man followed a 20-year-old woman on Saturday, Aug. 25, at about 1:30 a.m., as she walked toward Manhattan on the GWB, and simulated a weapon by his waistband as he demanded money, police said.

The man went through her bag, raped her on the ground, and ran off northbound on University Avenue. The woman was treated at and released from a local hospital.

The same man is believed to have first targeted a woman back on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at around 12:30 a.m., according to NYPD. He went up to a 26-year-old woman walking toward Manhattan on the GWB, showed a knife and demanded money, then put his hand inside of her pants.

He ran off westbound on West 181st Street, and the victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

The suspect is about 5-feet-1, and was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, baseball cap, dark pants and dark sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.