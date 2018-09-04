Ponytailed Man Rapes Woman on George Washington Bridge, Attacked Another: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Ponytailed Man Rapes Woman on George Washington Bridge, Attacked Another: NYPD

Police say the man targeted women in the nighttime hours

Published 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Recipes With Heart and Soul
    NYPD
    Suspect in GWB rape

    What to Know

    • Police say a short man in a ponytail raped a woman on the George Washington Bridge in August, and tried to rape another back in February

    • Both women were in their 20s, and were walking to Manhattan late at night; they were treated at local hospitals

    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers

    Police are searching for a ponytailed man who allegedly raped one woman on the George Washington Bridge, and tried to rape another. 

    The man followed a 20-year-old woman on Saturday, Aug. 25, at about 1:30 a.m., as she walked toward Manhattan on the GWB, and simulated a weapon by his waistband as he demanded money, police said. 

    The man went through her bag, raped her on the ground, and ran off northbound on University Avenue. The woman was treated at and released from a local hospital. 

    The same man is believed to have first targeted a woman back on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at around 12:30 a.m., according to NYPD. He went up to a 26-year-old woman walking toward Manhattan on the GWB, showed a knife and demanded money, then put his hand inside of her pants.

    He ran off westbound on West 181st Street, and the victim was treated and released at a local hospital. 

    The suspect is about 5-feet-1, and was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, baseball cap, dark pants and dark sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us