Police Search for Fleeing Suspect Causes Traffic on GWB

A police search for an escaped suspect jammed up traffic on the George Washington Bridge Friday evening, law enforcement sources say. (Published 12 minutes ago)

A police search for an escaped suspect jammed up traffic on the George Washington Bridge Friday evening, law enforcement sources say.

A suspect running from police escaped inside the scaffolding of the GWB on the Fort Lee side around 7:30 p.m., sources said.

Police choppers and ground officers descended on the scene to search for the suspect, delaying traffic on the upper level of the bridge to New Jersey.

The search was called off around 9:30 p.m., according to sources. No one has been taken into custody. It's not clear what the suspect was wanted for.