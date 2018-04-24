What to Know Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife, a spokesperson says

A veteran who was injured in Afghanistan has received the world's first total penis and scrotum transplant, Johns Hopkins Hospital announced

Allison Mack is due in court, days after pleading not guilty to acting as a slave 'master' and recruiting women to an alleged sex cult

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

George H.W. Bush Eager to Get Well, Go to Maine, Spokesman Says

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara, a spokesman said. Jim McGrath said on Twitter the 93-year-old Bush is "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering." He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after an infection spread to his blood, McGrath said. Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony attended by her husband and former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their wives, along with current first lady Melania Trump. Mrs. Bush was 92, and she and her husband had been married 73 years — the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history. George H.W. Bush uses a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility after developing a form of Parkinson's disease, and he has needed hospital treatment several times in recent years for respiratory problems. McGrath wouldn't elaborate on the specifics of Bush's condition, saying additional updates would be issued "as events warrant." But he said the 41st president was eager to get well so he can get to his summer home in Maine.

Motive Elusive After Van Driver Kills 10 on Toronto Sidewalk

Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what many said seemed a deliberate attack. A 25-year-old suspect was quickly captured in a tense but brief confrontation with officers a few blocks away from where his van jumped the sidewalk and continued for a mile, leaving people bloodied and dead in his wake. But authorities so far had not disclosed a possible motive or cause even as the police chief agreed with witnesses that it seemed intentional. Saunders said the suspect, Alek Minassian, who lives in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, had not been known to police previously. An online social media profile described him as a college student. Officials would not comment on a possible motive except to play down a possible connection to terrorism, a thought that occurred to many following a series of attacks involving trucks and pedestrians in Europe and the presence in Toronto this week of Cabinet ministers from the G7 nations.

After Close Vote, Panel Sends Pompeo Nomination to Senate

Mike Pompeo, President Trump's choice for secretary of state, avoided a rare rebuke as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly recommended him, but the vote served as a warning shot to the White House as nominees to lead the CIA and Veterans Affairs are hitting stiff resistance. Pompeo, who's now CIA director, received the panel's approval only after Trump's last-minute overtures to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. Pompeo's nomination now goes to the full Senate, where votes are tallying in his favor and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he looks forward to voting to confirm him later this week. Trump has been quick to fire his top cabinet secretaries, but Senate Democrats are not so fast to confirm replacements. A grilling is expected of Ronny Jackson, the White House physician nominated to head the VA, and Pompeo's potential replacement at the CIA, Gina Haspel, is also facing scrutiny.

Vet Receives World's First Full Male Genital Transplant, Hospital Says

A veteran who was injured in Afghanistan has received the world's first total penis and scrotum transplant, Johns Hopkins Hospital announced. A team of nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons performed the 14-hour surgery last month. The penis, scrotum and part of an abdominal wall came from a deceased donor, the hospital said. The patient has recovered from the surgery and is expected to be released this week, officials say. The hospital did not disclose in which branch of the military the patient served. The hospital said many soldiers injured in blasts from improvised explosive devices come home with debilitating hidden injuries — like the loss of their genitals. A hospital spokeswoman says doctors are hopeful the patient's reproductive functions will return in six months. Four other successful penis transplants have been performed, two in South Africa, one in China and one in Boston. But those transplants involved only the penis, not extensive surrounding tissue.

“Smallville” Actress Due in Court for Bail Hearing in Sex Cult Case

A television actress best known for playing a young Superman's close friend is due in court for a bail hearing, days after pleading not guilty to acting as a slave "master" and recruiting unsuspecting women to an alleged sex cult. "Smallville" actress Allison Mack has been accused of recruiting slaves into a pyramid scheme for the benefit of alleged sex cult leader Keith Raniere, federal prosecutors said in an indictment unsealed against her Friday. Mack, 35, starred in the CW series and has played minor roles since the series ended in 2011. But authorities said she was a major player in Raniere's cult-like organization called NXIVM, helping to add unsuspecting women to what was purported to be a mentorship group. Prosecutors said Mack stood at the level directly below Raniere in a pyramid scheme called DOS, into which she recruited fresh slaves.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Welcome Baby Girl

Dwayne Johnson is a dad again — and even more outnumbered by girls. The 45-year-old star shared on social media that his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, recently gave birth to a baby girl named Tiana. This is the couple's second daughter together and his third overall. Johnson and Hashian, 33, are parents to Jasmine, 2. He also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone, from a past marriage. Johnson revealed Hashian's most recent pregnancy in December and said they were expecting another baby girl. "It's a girl. I can't make boys, but I keep trying to — that's the fun part!" Johnson joked earlier this month on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. Johnson and Hashian have been together for more than 10 years. The actor told Rolling Stone earlier this month that the two had planned to get married this spring in Hawaii. He said the two did not plan on having another child together but "were talking about it."