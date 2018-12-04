What to Know Former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral encompasses four days of events, from his arrival in Washington to his burial in Texas

Nearly 12 children died care facility showed symptoms of a viral infection and two had died by the time NJ's health department was notified

Pete Davidson took to social media to say he's been the victim of harassment and cyberbullying following his split from Ariana Grande

George H.W. Bush's State Funeral Follows Generations of Tradition

Former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral encompasses four days of events, from his arrival in Washington to his burial in Texas. The guidelines for state funerals date back to the mid-1800s and have been shaped over time. Seating arrangements, for example, are detailed with precision, with the presidential party followed by chiefs of state, arranged alphabetically by the English spelling of their countries. Ronald Reagan's state funeral in 2004 was the first of its kind since Lyndon Johnson died in 1973. Gerald Ford's state funeral overlapped the end of 2006 and the beginning of 2007. The president, former presidents and a president-elect are all entitled to a state funeral, but the family decides if they actually get one, or just how involved it will be. Richard Nixon's family, acting on his wishes, opted out of the Washington traditions when he died in 1994, his presidency shortened and forever tainted by Watergate.

CIA Director to Brief Senate Leaders on Khashoggi's Slaying

CIA Director Gina Haspel is headed to Capitol Hill to brief Senate leaders on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as senators weigh their next steps in possibly punishing the longtime Middle East ally over the killing. The CIA director is set to meet Republican and Democratic Senate leaders, as well as the chairmen and ranking senators on the key national security committees. The visit was confirmed by a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. Senators from both parties were upset that Haspel was not part of a recent closed-door session with top administration officials about Khashoggi's killing and the U.S. response. The briefing included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two months ago. The journalist, who had lived for a time in the U.S. and wrote for The Washington Post, had been critical of the Saudi regime. He was killed in what U.S. officials have described as an elaborate plot as he visited the consulate for marriage paperwork.

White House Hails China Trade Truce as Skeptics Raise Doubts

The Trump administration is celebrating the 90-day truce it reached in its trade war with China as a significant breakthrough despite scant details, a hazy timetable and widespread skepticism that Beijing will yield to U.S. demands anytime soon. "This is just an enormous, enormous event," Larry Kudlow, President Trump's top economic adviser, said Monday of the cease-fire that Trump and President Xi Jingping reached over the weekend on the sidelines of an international economic summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. "This one covers so much ground in some detail, we've never seen this before." Yet many economists raised doubts that much had been — or would be — achieved within three months. "The actual amount of concrete progress made at this meeting appears to have been quite limited," Alec Phillips and other economists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note.

‘May Never Know’ Source of Deadly Virus, Health Commissioner Says

Nearly two dozen children at a long-term care facility showed symptoms of a viral infection and two had died by the time New Jersey's health department was notified about the outbreak this fall, said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the department's top official. At a hearing on the deaths of 11 children at the facility, Elnahal told a legislative committee that he has formed new internal policy requiring him and his principal deputy to be notified of any outbreaks where pediatric deaths have occurred. "Leadership at the highest levels in the department need to be made aware of severe facility outbreaks immediately, in case deviations from protocol are warranted," Elnahal said. Elnahal also told the legislative oversight committee it's possible "we may never know" how the adenovirus was introduced at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell. The particular strain found at Wanaque can cause serious illness in healthy people, he said.

Pete Davidson Says He's Been Cyberbullied After Grande Split

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson took to social media to say he's been the victim of ongoing harassment and cyberbullying following his well publicized split from pop star Ariana Grande. Davidson, who has spoken publicly about his battles with depression and mental illness in the past, referenced those struggles in dealing with the trauma following his broken engagement. Grande and 24-year-old SNL star began a whirlwind romance this summer and quickly became a fan-favorite celebrity couple. In June, it was revealed that Grande and Davidson were engaged and she soon showcased a diamond ring. News of their breakup came a month after her ex Mac Miller was found dead at age 26. The singer mourned the rapper's death publicly on Twitter and stepped away from the spotlight. Davidson also came under fire last month for mocking Lt. Cmdr. Dan Crenshaw, then a Republican Congressman-elect for Texas's 2nd Congressional District, for wearing an eye-patch due to an injury sustained while serving in the Navy in Afghanistan. Davidson apologized in person to Crenshaw during a later appearance on 'SNL' after the Congressman had won his election.

Favre Apologizes After Being Duped Into Making Anti-Semitic Video

NFL Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre is apologizing after saying he was duped into making an anti-Semitic video by a hate group posing as a veteran's organization. Favre, who made millions playing for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings over a storied career, was paid $500 to make the recording riddled with conspiracy theories and coded hate speech for the Cameo service. Cameo pays celebrities and athletes to record short, personalized video messages. Posing as a veteran's group, the hate group the Handsome Truth and the Goyim Defense League paid Favre to read a statement that included several veiled anti-Semitic remarks. Favre quickly apologized after realizing he'd been tricked.