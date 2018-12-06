What to Know Following a touching state funeral filled with humor and high praise, President George H.W. Bush departed Washington for the last time

Brazilian doctors are reporting the world's first baby born to a woman with a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor

Actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host the 2019 Golden Globes

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

President George H.W. Bush Returns to Texas for Funeral, Interment

Following a touching state funeral filled with humor and high praise, President George H.W. Bush departed Washington for the last time. Bush's memorial was filled with music favored by the president along with readings and tributes from those he loved including several of his granddaughters, former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, former U.S. Rep. Alan Simpson and Rev. Dr. Russell Levenson Jr., rector of St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. The president's son, former President George W. Bush, broke down briefly at the end of his father's eulogy while invoking the daughter his parents lost when she was 3 and his mother, Barbara, who died in April. Bush said he took comfort in knowing "Dad is hugging Robin and holding Mom's hand again." For all the somber tributes to the late president's public service and strength of character, laughter filled the cathedral time after time. The late president's eulogists -- son included -- noted Bush's tendency to tangle his words and show his goofy side. After arriving in Houston, Bush, who had laid in state in the Capitol rotunda from Dec. 3-5, laid in repose overnight at St. Martin's Episcopal Church before a private funeral service Thursday morning.

2 US Warplanes Crash Off Japan; 2 Found, 5 Missing

A Marine refueling plane and a fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan's southwestern coast after colliding, and rescuers found two of the seven crew members, one of them in stable condition, officials said. The U.S. Marine Corps said that the 2 a.m. crash involved an F/A-18 fighter jet and a KC-130 refueling aircraft during regular refueling training after the planes took off from their base in Iwakuni, near Hiroshima in western Japan. The crash took place 320 kilometers off the coast, according to the U.S. military. Japanese officials said it occurred closer to the coast, about 100 kilometers, and that's where the search and rescue mission found two crew members. The two aircraft were carrying seven crew members in total, two in the F/A-18 and five others in the KC-130, when they collided and crashed into the sea south of the Muroto Cape on Shikoku island in southwestern Japan. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

1st Baby Born Using Uterus Transplanted From Deceased Donor

Brazilian doctors are reporting the world's first baby born to a woman with a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor. Eleven previous births have used a transplanted womb but from a living donor, usually a relative or friend. Experts said using uteruses from women who have died could make more transplants possible. Ten previous attempts using deceased donors in the Czech Republic, Turkey and the U.S. have failed. The baby girl was delivered last December by a woman born without a uterus because of a rare syndrome. The woman — a 32-year-old psychologist — was initially apprehensive about the transplant, said Dr. Dani Ejzenberg, the transplant team's lead doctor at the University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine. The woman became pregnant through in vitro fertilization seven months after the transplant. The donor was a 45-year-old woman who had three children and died of a stroke. The recipient, who was not identified, gave birth by cesarean section.

Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to Co-Host 2019 Golden Globes

It's official: Actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host the 2019 Golden Globes. Oh, star of the critically acclaimed BBC America drama series "Killing Eve," and Samberg, "Saturday Night Live" alum and star of the NBC comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," are both Golden Globe winners. The Globes serve as the official kickoff to the 2019 awards season. Winners in 25 categories — 14 in film and 11 in television — are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Meher Tatna, president of the HFPA, said the organization is "excited to welcome" the new co-hosts to the annual event stage. The 75th Golden Globes were hosted last year by Seth Meyers, host of NBC's "Late Night" and another former "Saturday Night Live" writer and cast member. The 76th Annual Golden Globes will broadcast from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and air live on NBC on Jan. 6.

Cardi B and Offset Split Up After 1 Year of Marriage

Cardi B and Offset appear to be calling it quits. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to Instagram with a big announcement for her fans: the pair is no longer together. "So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi B said in the video. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault." "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore," she continued. "I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah." Cardi B captioned the post, "There you go...peace and love." Offset then wrote in a comment, "Y'all won."