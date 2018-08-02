Genovese Mobster Charged in 1997 Stabbing Death: Feds

A member of the Genovese organized crime family is facing murder charges in the 1997 stabbing death of a Yonkers man, proseuctors say.

FBI agents and Yonkers police on Monday arrested John Tortora, Jr., a member of the Genovese organized crime family, in connection with the death of Richard Ortiz in Yonkers, prosecutors say.

Tortora, 61, is named in a federal indictment which charges him with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and murder for hire.

Tortora hired several individuals to kill Richard Ortiz, court papers say. Ortiz died after being stabbed multiple times on Nov. 11, 1997.

“The arrest of John Tortora should remind everyone that justice delayed is not justice denied,” said FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney. “Whether a crime was allegedly committed decades ago or just days ago, the FBI will maintain the same tenacity and we will be relentless toward ensuring those who commit violent crimes be held accountable for their actions.”

Tortora was arrested at his residence in Yonkers and will appear in federal court in Manhattan later today. He faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on the murder in aid of racketeering or murder for hire charges, prosecutors say.