Gas Station Employee Shot Dead by Coworker, Police Say

Gas Station Employee Shot Dead by Coworker After Argument Escalates: Police - NBC New York
Gas Station Employee Shot Dead by Coworker After Argument Escalates: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    A gas station employee shot and killed another worker after the two got into an argument, officials said.

    Police say the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Citgo gas station and D and R automotive shop on Glen Head Road in Glen Head, New York.

    One person was taken into custody for questioning. Police didn’t provide details about what prompted the argument.

    The incident wasn’t a random attack, Nassau County Police said.

