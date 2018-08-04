Gas Station Employee Shot Dead by Coworker, Police Say

A gas station employee shot and killed another worker after the two got into an argument, officials said. Rana Novini reports.

A gas station employee shot and killed another worker after the two got into an argument, officials said.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Citgo gas station and D and R automotive shop on Glen Head Road in Glen Head, New York.

One person was taken into custody for questioning. Police didn’t provide details about what prompted the argument.

The incident wasn’t a random attack, Nassau County Police said.