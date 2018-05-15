What to Know A 29-year-old woman has been arrested, accused of driving into a Queens home while intoxicated

Witnesses say she was half-naked and screaming

The home has been partially vacated while officials investigate

A 24-year-old unlicensed and drunk BMW driver smashed into a Long Island gas pump and two parked cars before his and another vehicle burst into flames early Wednesday, authorities allege.

Fernando Velasquez was arrested shortly after the 2:30 a.m. crash at the Citgo gas station on New York Avenue in Suffolk County.

Police say his 2014 BMW veered off the road just before the accident. The two parked cars he hit were not occupied and no one was hurt.

Footage from the aftermath showed only the charred carcass of the BMW at the gas station parking lot scene. Velasquez is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday. It wasn't clear he had an attorney.