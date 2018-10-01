Gas Prices Are Going Up in New Jersey Starting Monday

What to Know
Drivers in New Jersey may be a little bit more strapped for cash starting Monday because the state is raising its gas prices
NJ's gas tax is going up 4.3 cents per gallon
The revenue from the hike, which is estimated at $2 billion a year, will fund the transportation fund, such as road and rail projects
Gas is going up in the Garden State, a place where many people go to get better prices at the pumps.
New Jersey will raise its gas tax 4.3 cents per gallon, starting Monday. The hike is on top of the 23 cent increase lawmakers implemented two years ago under the Christie administration.
The revenue from the hike, which is estimated at $2 billion a year, is supposed to fund the state’s transportation fund, such as road, rail and other infrastructure projects.
Monday’s increase puts New Jersey at 41.4 cents a gallon, which is still cheaper than New York’s, which is 45.76 cents a gallon. However, the state’s gas tax is higher than 41 other states.