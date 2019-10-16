Two Manhattan Buildings Evacuated, Streets Shut Down, Over Gas Leak - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Nasty Storm Threatens PM Commute Nightmare
logo_nyc_2x

Two Manhattan Buildings Evacuated, Streets Shut Down, Over Gas Leak

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Manhattan Buildings Evacuated, Streets Shut Down, Over Gas Leak
    News 4

    What to Know

    • Two multi-story buildings in Manhattan were being evacuated Wednesday as Con Edison investigated the source of a possible gas leak

    • Fifth Avenue, between East 26th and East 28th streets, was shut down as authorities investigated

    • Two buildings -- 224 Fifth Ave. and 226 Fifth Ave. -- were evacuated

    Two multi-story buildings in Manhattan were being evacuated Wednesday as Con Edison investigated the source of a possible gas leak, the utility said. 

    Con Edison said it was notified of the issue on Fifth Avenue, near East 26th and 28th streets, around noon. Two buildings -- 224 Fifth Ave. and 226 Fifth Ave., both six-story buildings, according to Street Easy -- were being evacuated. 

    The utility said it was in the process of shutting the gas off in those buildings as it searched for the source of the leak. 

    The city's Emergency Management Office sent out a notification on Twitter telling people to avoid the area, which was shut down as emergency personnel responded.

    11 Firefighters and 1 Civilian Hurt in FDNY Trucks Crash

    [NY] 11 Firefighters and 1 Civilian Hurt in FDNY Trucks Crash

    Eleven New York City firefighters were taken to hospitals and one other person was injured after two fire trucks collided while responding to a call in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, officials said.

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us