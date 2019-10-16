What to Know Two multi-story buildings in Manhattan were being evacuated Wednesday as Con Edison investigated the source of a possible gas leak

Fifth Avenue, between East 26th and East 28th streets, was shut down as authorities investigated

Two buildings -- 224 Fifth Ave. and 226 Fifth Ave. -- were evacuated

Two multi-story buildings in Manhattan were being evacuated Wednesday as Con Edison investigated the source of a possible gas leak, the utility said.

Con Edison said it was notified of the issue on Fifth Avenue, near East 26th and 28th streets, around noon. Two buildings -- 224 Fifth Ave. and 226 Fifth Ave., both six-story buildings, according to Street Easy -- were being evacuated.

The utility said it was in the process of shutting the gas off in those buildings as it searched for the source of the leak.

The city's Emergency Management Office sent out a notification on Twitter telling people to avoid the area, which was shut down as emergency personnel responded.

