What to Know Authorities are responding to an apparent gas leak in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood

Multiple buildings on Freeman Street were evacuated

It wasn't clear what caused the leak; no injuries were immediately reported

An apparent gas leak forced authorities to evacuate multiple buildings in a single Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday, fire officials said.

The FDNY said five buildings on Freeman Street -- numbers 74, 77, 79, 81 and 89 -- in Greenpoint were evacuated as a precaution over elevated gas levels around 2 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear how many people the evacuations affected.

It's not known what caused the leak, nor was it immediately clear what kind of gas was involved. Firefighters were standing by for National Grid to arrive.

No injuries were immediately reported.