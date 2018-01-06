Gas Leak in NJ Forces Evacuation of 50 Homes: Police - NBC New York
Gas Leak in NJ Forces Evacuation of 50 Homes: Police

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Officials investigate a gas leak in Brick, New Jersey.

    A large gas leak in a Jersey Shore township forced the evacuation of 50 homes, police said. 

    The leak was reported in the Lake Riviera neighborhood of Brick. Crews were working to find the source of the leak on Tennessee Avenue, a New Jersey Natural Gas spokesman said. 

    The high levels of natural gas forced the evacuations of a few dozen homes, police said. The homes were on Tennessee Avenue, Hudson Avenue and Georgia Drive. 

    A homeowner reported the smell of natural gas, the spokesman said. 

    There were no reports of injuries and no explosions. 

