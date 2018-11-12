Chopper 4 was over the scene. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Homes Evacuated in NJ After Fire, Possible Gas Blast

What to Know Multiple homes were evacuated in Lakewood, New Jersey, Monday morning after a fire and possible gas explosion

Chopper 4 showed intense orange flames leaping from what appeared to be a backyard; trees and other homes were nearby

No injuries were reported

Multiple buildings were evacuated in an Ocean County, New Jersey, community Monday as crews investigated a report of a fire and gas explosion, officials say.

A call about a two-alarm fire near Second Street and Forest Avenue in Lakewood Township came in around 8 a.m. Monday.

It's not clear where the blaze originated, but Chopper 4 over the scene showed raging flames leaping from what appeared to be someone's backyard. That backyard was sandwiched between large trees and other homes.

Fire officials say cops are looking into whether a contractor may have hit a gas line. The flames ebbed once a valve was shut off.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Local site The Lakewood Scoop reported smoke could be seen for miles.