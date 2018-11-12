Emergency Crews Swarm NJ Community After Reports of Fire, Possible Gas Explosion - NBC New York
Emergency Crews Swarm NJ Community After Reports of Fire, Possible Gas Explosion

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Multiple homes were evacuated in Lakewood, New Jersey, Monday morning after a fire and possible gas explosion

    • Chopper 4 showed intense orange flames leaping from what appeared to be a backyard; trees and other homes were nearby

    • No injuries were reported

    Multiple buildings were evacuated in an Ocean County, New Jersey, community Monday as crews investigated a report of a fire and gas explosion, officials say.

    A call about a two-alarm fire near Second Street and Forest Avenue in Lakewood Township came in around 8 a.m. Monday.

    It's not clear where the blaze originated, but Chopper 4 over the scene showed raging flames leaping from what appeared to be someone's backyard. That backyard was sandwiched between large trees and other homes.

    Fire officials say cops are looking into whether a contractor may have hit a gas line. The flames ebbed once a valve was shut off. 

    No injuries were immediately reported. 

    Local site The Lakewood Scoop reported smoke could be seen for miles. 

