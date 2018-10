A New Jersey school is closed Tuesday due to a threat, school officials said. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 29 minutes ago)

A New Jersey school is closed Tuesday due to a threat, school officials said late Monday.

Classes at Garfield High School will not be in session after a threat that is currently being investigated by police, the school announced on Twitter as well as on its official website.

All other Garfield schools will be open.

The details of the specific threat were not made available. Garfield schools have been targeted by threats in the past.

WalletHub: The Best & Worst Cities for Vegans, Vegetarians