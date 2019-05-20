2 Shocked by Live Wires on Garden State Parkway - NBC New York
2 Shocked by Live Wires on Garden State Parkway

All lanes had to be shut down in the area for about an hour as authorities worked to clear the live wires

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    2 People Shocked in Monmouth Wires Incident

    Chopper 4 was over the scene as two people in Monmouth were treated for shocks after live wires went down in a commuter lot.

    (Published 55 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • 2 workers were shocked by live wires in an accident on the Garden State Parkway Monday, authorities say

    • They were taken to a hospital in stable condition after the accident in the Middletown Township area

    • Authorities had to shut down all lanes of the highway in the area for about an hour, but all had reopened by about 12:30 p.m.

    Two contractors were shocked by live wires as they worked on a highway improvement project in New Jersey Monday, prompting authorities to shut down part of the Garden State Parkway in both directions for about an hour. 

    The identities of the victims weren't immediately released. Though the accident happened along the Garden State Parkway near Middletown, authorities say the contractors were working on a New Jersey Turnpike project at the site. 

    Details on the construction project weren't immediately clear, nor is it known how the workers were shocked. They are employed by a company that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority contracts, officials said. 

    They were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The downed power lines were removed and all lanes had reopened by 12:30 p.m.

    The case remains under investigation. 

