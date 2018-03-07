Garbage Truck Smashes Into Parked Cars, Subway Entrance at Columbus Circle - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
stormtrackerupdate
High-Impact Nor'easter
Rapid Snowfall Rates Expected
logo_nyc_2x

Garbage Truck Smashes Into Parked Cars, Subway Entrance at Columbus Circle

The driver fled the scene of the early morning crash, police say; one minor injury was reported

Published at 10:07 AM EST on Mar 7, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Garbage Truck Smashes Into Parked Cars, Subway Entrance at Columbus Circle
    News 4

    A private garbage truck smashed into a number of parked cars near Central Park South early Wednesday, then hit the corner of a building and careened into the subway stair entrance at Columbus Circle before coming to a stop.

    Police said the driver fled the scene after the 3:30 a.m. accident on 59th Street. 

    The FDNY said one person was taken to a hospital with a minor injury. 

    The subway entrance suffered heavy damage, as did the truck. It wasn't clear how many cars were damaged.

    Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Nor'easter Timing, Expectations

    Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Nor'easter Timing, Expectations
    Storm Team 4

    The Department of Buildings said it determined the damage to the 17-story mixed-use building the truck hit was not structural, though a ground-floor commercial space was damaged.

    The crash happened as a nor'easter began to descend on the tri-state area, though it's not clear if weather was a factor in the accident.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us