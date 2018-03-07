A private garbage truck smashed into a number of parked cars near Central Park South early Wednesday, then hit the corner of a building and careened into the subway stair entrance at Columbus Circle before coming to a stop.

Police said the driver fled the scene after the 3:30 a.m. accident on 59th Street.

The FDNY said one person was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.

The subway entrance suffered heavy damage, as did the truck. It wasn't clear how many cars were damaged.

The Department of Buildings said it determined the damage to the 17-story mixed-use building the truck hit was not structural, though a ground-floor commercial space was damaged.

The crash happened as a nor'easter began to descend on the tri-state area, though it's not clear if weather was a factor in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.