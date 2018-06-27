What to Know Alleged members of a violent Bronx-based gang were arrested early Wednesday on federal narcotics and firearms charges, official say

Alleged members of a violent Bronx-based gang were arrested early Wednesday on federal narcotics and firearms charges, law enforcement officials say.

The gang, known as the MacBallas, allegedly operated in and around the Andrew Jackson and Melrose Houses in the Bronx dealing heroin and crack cocaine and committing robberies and other acts of violence, including the 2011 murder of Daniel Delgado, officials say.

The alleged gang members arrested were brought to the 49th Precinct in the Bronx for processing after their arrests by the DEA and NYPD.

The gang members arrested will appear in federal court in Manhattan sometime Wednesday, officials say.

Details of the investigation and charges will be released by the US Attorney’s office at a later point.