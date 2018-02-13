100 Cops, Federal Agents Swarm Violence-Plagued Newburgh, Arrest More Than a Dozen Suspected Gang Members - NBC New York
100 Cops, Federal Agents Swarm Violence-Plagued Newburgh, Arrest More Than a Dozen Suspected Gang Members

It was the latest in a string of efforts to try to put a dent in that city’s drug, gang and violence incidents

By Jonathan Dienst and Rana Novini

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    100 Cops, Federal Agents Swarm Violence-Plagued Newburgh, Arrest More Than a Dozen Suspected Gang Members
    What to Know

    • More than a dozen suspected gang members were arrested in Newburgh Tuesday morning, the latest effort to cut down on violence in the city

    • Newburgh has a population of 28,000 people but has one of the highest per capita crime rates in the state, but the rate has dropped recently

    • More than 100 police officers and federal agents raided hangouts and residences of members of the so-called “600 Gang”

    More than a dozen suspected gang members were arrested in Newburgh Tuesday in the latest attempt to try to put a dent in that city’s drug, gang and violence incidents. 

    More than 100 police officers and federal agents raided hangouts and residences of members of the so-called “600 Gang.” The task force teams led by ATF agents, Newburgh police and the Orange County Sheriff deputies made the arrests in the early morning hours. 

    The suspects were later led in handcuffs into the Orange County Courthouse, where they were expected to appear on the drug charges Tuesday afternoon. 

    State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman along with ATF and police officials are expected to detail the case.

    Newburgh has a population of 28,000 people but has one of the highest per capita crime rates in New York state. In recent years, though, the rate of shootings has been dropping in part due to ongoing gang crackdowns in the region, officials said.

