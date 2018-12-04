Straphangers have their chance to get a limited addition MetroCard based on one of HBO’s most popular shows.

"Game of Thrones" MetroCards will be available starting Tuesday at several subway station around New York City. The cards will depict some of the series most iconic moments from the past seven seasons.

Photo credit: HBO

Photo credit: HBO

Photo credit: HBO

Photo credit: HBO

The special-edition cards will be dispensed in no certain order at certain vending machines at 42nd Street and Park Avenue, 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue and 42nd Street and Third Avenue.

Back in April, David Bowie MetroCards were being dispersed around the Big Apple.

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO in April 2019.

